Did Hillary Clinton just give Joe Biden the endorsement of doom?
In an interview with CNN, she said that Biden is building the kind of coalition she had in 2016.
Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden "is building the kind of coalition that I had" https://t.co/MTzU5mXIDY pic.twitter.com/e76UNM5b9j
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 8, 2020
“What Joe’s victories on Super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I had basically.”
“It’s a broad-based coalition,” she said. “I finished, you know, most of the work I needed to do for the nomination on Super Tuesday, and then it kind of lingered on. And I think Joe is on track to doing exactly the same thing: putting together a coalition of voters who are energized.”
It’s a coalition that did not win.
A losing one? https://t.co/XCrUI5wYEb
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2020
Without comment https://t.co/kUykxF0Oud
— Jordan (@JordanChariton) March 8, 2020
The most ominous sign yet https://t.co/mdpgxmqtLL
— Asher Schechter (@AsherSchechter) March 8, 2020
That is not a good thing. https://t.co/yaeyctMzex
— Paul Biasco (@Paul_Biasco) March 8, 2020
Sanders's greatest endorsement yet https://t.co/thVtbUTXgM
— Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) March 8, 2020
What could go wrong https://t.co/LShX2V35xp
— Claes Bell (@ClaesBell) March 8, 2020
We’re sure Biden appreciates Hillary’s help.
