This is what it looked like when President Trump landed in Air Force One at Daytona International Speedway earlier today ahead of the Daytona 500.

Air Force One, carrying President @realDonaldTrump, has arrived in Daytona, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s race. pic.twitter.com/pC1At3YKeF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

I don't care who you are. This is dope. pic.twitter.com/L9NvzQHqh1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 16, 2020

That’s pretty cool, and so is the presidential limo (also called “The Beast”) making its way onto the track at Daytona.

The Beast is on the track at the Daytona 500 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/70LjP8SWcq — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) February 16, 2020

How awesome is that!

Update:

Here are President Trump’s remarks at Daytona prior to the race.

Video: Trump addressing the #Daytona500 audience pre-race to raucous applause -> "My fellow race fans, there is no greater thrill than to join you at the World Center of Racing for the 620nd second Daytona 500 — so exciting!" pic.twitter.com/b3sx02PpVA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 16, 2020

***