This is what it looked like when President Trump landed in Air Force One at Daytona International Speedway earlier today ahead of the Daytona 500.
Air Force One, carrying President @realDonaldTrump, has arrived in Daytona, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s race. pic.twitter.com/pC1At3YKeF
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020
I don't care who you are. This is dope. pic.twitter.com/L9NvzQHqh1
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 16, 2020
That’s pretty cool, and so is the presidential limo (also called “The Beast”) making its way onto the track at Daytona.
The Beast! #Daytona500
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JsYOZg73QA
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 16, 2020
Trump is on the track at the #Daytona500 @realDonaldTrump #DaytonaDonald pic.twitter.com/5Pbj8xQko6
— Timothy Martin (@TRMFTL) February 16, 2020
The Beast is on the track at the Daytona 500 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/70LjP8SWcq
— Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) February 16, 2020
How awesome is that!
Update:
Here are President Trump’s remarks at Daytona prior to the race.
Video: Trump addressing the #Daytona500 audience pre-race to raucous applause -> "My fellow race fans, there is no greater thrill than to join you at the World Center of Racing for the 620nd second Daytona 500 — so exciting!" pic.twitter.com/b3sx02PpVA
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 16, 2020
***