This is what it looked like when President Trump landed in Air Force One at Daytona International Speedway earlier today ahead of the Daytona 500.

That’s pretty cool, and so is the presidential limo (also called “The Beast”) making its way onto the track at Daytona.

Trending

How awesome is that!

Update:

Here are President Trump’s remarks at Daytona prior to the race.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Air Force Onedaytona 500Daytona International SpeedwayDonald TrumpThe Beast