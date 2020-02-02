Sen. Elizabeth Warren posed a question during the impeachment trial about whether Chief Justice John Roberts (and the Supreme Court) had lost credibility because he was presiding over a trial with no witnesses. Roberts had to read the question, which impugned his credibility, aloud from the chair.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes this episode by Warren is responsible for helping President Trump’s side get the votes they needed.

He says it was an attempted presidential campaign stunt that backfired:

Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, said the question seemed desired to boost Ms. Warren’s struggling presidential campaign, but its immediate effect was to irk key GOP senators who realized Democrat’s‘ strategy to prolong the trial was centered on trying to drag the chief justice ever deeper into the action.

“Elizabeth Warren helped defeat the impeachment of the president of the United States,” Mr. Cruz said late Friday on a new episode of his podcast “The Verdict.”

“That stunt helped deliver the votes of Lisa and Lamar.”

His point was furthered when Sen. Lisa Murkowski (to whom he referred) explained her decision to vote no on more witnesses. One of the reasons she gave was, “Some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice.”

Going after the Supreme Court and Chief Justice during an impeachment trial is just not a smart move.

