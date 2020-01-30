With the exception of the Senate Democrats, we truly feel sorry for anyone who has to sit through this impeachment trial — as of this writing, we think we’re up to Question 132 or so, and Chief Justice John Roberts has to sit there and read them all aloud.

So it was a bold move for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to submit a question asking if Roberts, by presiding over a trial without witnesses, is contributing to the loss of legitimacy of … himself.

Smooth.

Yeah, don’t take it personally that Warren just called you illegitimate if you don’t call witnesses.

