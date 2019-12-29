If former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden were to be called to testify during a Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also a presidential candidate and rival of Biden’s, says he should follow the order.

.@ewarren says if Congress issues @JoeBiden a subpoena in the impeachment trial, he should appear. "He has said he always follows lawfully issued orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it" (Qs from @KimNorvellDMR & @AsteadWesley) pic.twitter.com/bI84WObmSm — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) December 29, 2019

“Joe Biden has said that he has always abided by every lawful order, and if there’s a lawful order on subpoena, then I assume he would follow it.” … “Yes, he should. And I assume that he will follow it. He has said that he always follows lawful orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it.”

In other words, she ain’t lettin’ Joe off the hook.

.@ewarren weighs in on @JoeBiden’s subpoena talk, saying he should comply if one is issued https://t.co/Gr8m9HZVk8 — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 29, 2019

Wonder if other Democrat senators who don’t happen to be presidential candidates will agree with Warren’s sentiment about Biden?

Meanwhile, Biden has said that he will not comply with any such subpoena.

Joe Biden stood by comments that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify at President Trump’s trial in the U.S. Senate. Biden argued that testifying would shift attention away from the president’s own actions. https://t.co/PZFF1UFoiq — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 28, 2019

Obstruction of Congress, right?

