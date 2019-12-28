As we told you earlier today, Joe Biden’s chat with the Des Moines Register included a question about what he would do if subpoenaed by the Senate during the impeachment trial. This was Biden’s answer:

Today the former veep and current 2020 Democrat presidential candidate thought that answer needed to be clarified, and here’s what he said:

Dan Bongino wasn’t about to let that one go unchallenged:

Well, there it is!

Nice try though, Joe!

