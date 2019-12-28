As we told you earlier today, Joe Biden’s chat with the Des Moines Register included a question about what he would do if subpoenaed by the Senate during the impeachment trial. This was Biden’s answer:

Watch: @JoeBiden says he wouldn't comply with a Senate subpoena in @realDonaldTrump's impeachment trial because it would create a narrative that would let the president "off the hook." Read more from our interview earlier today: https://t.co/xgpO6OOPw2 pic.twitter.com/bqrapiVhVO — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) December 28, 2019

Today the former veep and current 2020 Democrat presidential candidate thought that answer needed to be clarified, and here’s what he said:

The subpoenas should go to witnesses with testimony to offer to Trump’s shaking down the Ukraine government — they should go to the White House. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2019

Dan Bongino wasn’t about to let that one go unchallenged:

This dude is ON VIDEO shaking down Ukrainians & demanding they fire the prosecutor looking into the company his SON WORKED FOR. #FACT 👇🏻 https://t.co/0lux9HKjTE — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 28, 2019

Well, there it is!

Nice try though, Joe!