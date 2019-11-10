Don’t you love it when the Democrats go all self-own on themselves?

They have done it yet again, and here’s how.

They’d like you to know that President Trump’s efforts to put conservative justices on the courts has been … a yuge success.

He has done, you know, what he said he was going to do.

Here are the stats, courtesy of the @WhiteHouse.

Kavanaugh and Gorsuch being the headliners, of course. And that’s just one term’s worth of appointments.

Losing their stranglehold on the courts has to be the Left’s worst fear.

Despite #MoscowMitch trending, Senate about to confirm six more lifetime district judges

