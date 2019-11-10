Don’t you love it when the Democrats go all self-own on themselves?
They have done it yet again, and here’s how.
They’d like you to know that President Trump’s efforts to put conservative justices on the courts has been … a yuge success.
Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm far-right Trump judges and now 1/4 of all judges on the circuit court are Trump appointees. These judges could roll back years of hard-fought victories.
— Senate Democrats (@dscc) November 10, 2019
He has done, you know, what he said he was going to do.
Here are the stats, courtesy of the @WhiteHouse.
⚖️ 2 Supreme Court justices
⚖️ 44 Circuit Court judges
⚖️ 112 District Court judges
How President @realDonaldTrump is restoring our judiciary: https://t.co/N0zNUwVb8F https://t.co/x3R07WdFH6
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2019
Kavanaugh and Gorsuch being the headliners, of course. And that’s just one term’s worth of appointments.
Wow finally some good news https://t.co/fPSLXCH9Oh
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 10, 2019
This is awesome. #MAGA https://t.co/Y9PDaICZWz
— Justin Lucas (@_JustinLucas_) November 10, 2019
— Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) November 10, 2019
Amazing news! https://t.co/7VqKzZGHjR
— Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) November 10, 2019
So. Much. Winning. https://t.co/OFicZReNuP
— William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) November 10, 2019
Now imagine five more years.
A Republic, if you can keep it. YES! https://t.co/SViDOM2Ryx
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 10, 2019
We should thank them for promoting our efforts on this. https://t.co/NmQIQDw7rb
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2019
Losing their stranglehold on the courts has to be the Left’s worst fear.
***
