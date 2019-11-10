Don’t you love it when the Democrats go all self-own on themselves?

They have done it yet again, and here’s how.

They’d like you to know that President Trump’s efforts to put conservative justices on the courts has been … a yuge success.

Senate Republicans are rushing to confirm far-right Trump judges and now 1/4 of all judges on the circuit court are Trump appointees. These judges could roll back years of hard-fought victories. — Senate Democrats (@dscc) November 10, 2019

He has done, you know, what he said he was going to do.

Here are the stats, courtesy of the @WhiteHouse.

⚖️ 2 Supreme Court justices

⚖️ 44 Circuit Court judges

⚖️ 112 District Court judges How President @realDonaldTrump is restoring our judiciary: https://t.co/N0zNUwVb8F https://t.co/x3R07WdFH6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2019

Kavanaugh and Gorsuch being the headliners, of course. And that’s just one term’s worth of appointments.

Wow finally some good news https://t.co/fPSLXCH9Oh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 10, 2019

Now imagine five more years. A Republic, if you can keep it. YES! https://t.co/SViDOM2Ryx — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 10, 2019

We should thank them for promoting our efforts on this. https://t.co/NmQIQDw7rb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2019

Losing their stranglehold on the courts has to be the Left’s worst fear.

