We’d thought it was finally over for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the other day, when not only was #MoscowMitch trending, but people were passing around a very hurtful (and kind of cool looking) morph of McConnell and Stalin — what the Soviet Union has to do with Vladimir Putin and Russia allegedly pulling McConnell’s puppet strings we’re not sure, but here it is again:

#MoscowMitch really hates this picture. Please do NOT retweet or like this picture so he won’t see it. @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/xDcaxhwn9B — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) September 5, 2019

We guess McConnell was too busy getting conservative district justices confirmed to have had time to check out Twitter.

The Senate is about to confirm six more district judges with lifetime terms. — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) September 11, 2019

I don’t understand. Everyone retweeted that picture of McConnell as Stalin with a hashtag. They resisted! https://t.co/ukFf5aFYd4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2019

I keep trying to explain to people how Mitch McConnell is the most powerful person in Washington DC. — X.A. (@XA__Alexander) September 11, 2019

And we keep trying to explain to Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin why we’re not voting for Democrats — we don’t want them appointing judges and Supreme Court justices just to “burn down” the Trump GOP.

Cocaine Mitch is no fool. He’s had many years to perfect the art of crushing the opposition. — Sicariothrax (@Sicariothrax) September 11, 2019

Everytime some wackjob calls him #moscowmitch he confirms 6 more judges. Awesome. — Ken McCoy (@McCoy_K_R) September 11, 2019

