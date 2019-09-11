We’d thought it was finally over for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the other day, when not only was #MoscowMitch trending, but people were passing around a very hurtful (and kind of cool looking) morph of McConnell and Stalin — what the Soviet Union has to do with Vladimir Putin and Russia allegedly pulling McConnell’s puppet strings we’re not sure, but here it is again:

We guess McConnell was too busy getting conservative district justices confirmed to have had time to check out Twitter.

Trending

And we keep trying to explain to Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin why we’re not voting for Democrats — we don’t want them appointing judges and Supreme Court justices just to “burn down” the Trump GOP.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeconfirmdistrict judgeslifetimeMitch McConnellStephen Miller