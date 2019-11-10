There is never a bad time to acknowledge those who are fighting (and those who have fought) to defend our freedom. Today, a day before Veteran’s Day, the United States Marine Corps celebrates is 244th birthday.

#HappyBirthdayMarines! Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us. pic.twitter.com/1obXlWTZqL — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2019

Marines Sergeant Major Troy Black reminded those in his Corps of the legacy and tradition they share.

At home, training or deployed. Take a moment today to celebrate the legacy that we all carry. Again Marines, here’s to another 244 years and beyond! Semper Fidelis. https://t.co/CLd8LYQHt9 — Sergeant Major Troy E. Black (@USMCSgtMaj) November 10, 2019

And President Trump released a statement.

"Their relentless toughness, outstanding leadership, and unwavering allegiance are invaluable assets to our Nation, protecting our freedom and our way of life." Presidential Message on the 244th Birthday of @USMC: https://t.co/iIOwlBKyV8 https://t.co/lmAlnbHoeN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 10, 2019

Here’s the full text:

As Commander in Chief, I send my best wishes to the United States Marine Corps on its 244th birthday. Since 1775, Marines have been known for always being faithful in their duty to defend our country and Constitution and for striking fear in the hearts of America’s adversaries. From their inception at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Marines have fought in “every clime and place” without ever losing their nerve. As we solemnly look ahead to the 75th Anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima this coming February, we are reminded that even in the face of hostile enemy fire, Marines never falter and never fail. The courage shown over the course of that battle—memorably captured in the iconic photo of our flag being raised on Mount Suribachi—is forever enshrined in the heart of our Nation. In recounting the 244 historic years of the United States Marine Corps, we remember the courage and conviction of the Marines who laid down their lives in defense of freedom. Their relentless toughness, outstanding leadership, and unwavering allegiance are invaluable assets to our Nation, protecting our freedom and our way of life. Melania and I pray that God watch over all of the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families, and may He continue to bless the United States of America. Semper Fidelis!

Happy 244th Birthday @USMC! Fearless and ferocious, Marines faithfully and courageously defend our Freedoms, in every clime and place. I salute all who served in this elite fighting force, carrying out the proud legacy with courage and distinction, Semper Fidelis. pic.twitter.com/MAWFtK9Gre — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) November 10, 2019

Happy Birthday, @USMC!

Thank you for the last 244 years of service. We look forward to continuing to defend the nation alongside you long into the future. pic.twitter.com/jjgaADjcGr — CIA (@CIA) November 10, 2019

Today, the #USNavy wishes to thank the men and women of the @USMC, for 244 years of warfighting excellence and uncommon valor. This is your day! Semper Fi #HappyBirthdayMarines #BlueGreenTeam pic.twitter.com/xnLJmkfjbf — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 10, 2019

So a big happy birthday and thank you to all those who serve or have served in the USMC!

***