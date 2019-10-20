October 20th is Kamala Harris’ birthday, so Team Kamala tweeted her picture with the following caption.

Clearly, they do not remember the merciless mockery that Hillary Clinton received for doing essentially the same thing prior to the 2016 election.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Brutal.

Don't let Hillary Clinton forget about this birthday tweet! https://t.co/Rj5Zzz81wE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 25, 2017

Many people have not forgotten about that Hillary tweet, but those running the Team Kamala account are apparently not among them.

Hillary did one of these in 2016 and it turned out to be the beginning of the end. https://t.co/ovRaZMTs5q — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 20, 2019

This tweet won't age well. https://t.co/P6m3Hz7h0s — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 20, 2019

Democrats never learn from others’ mistakes. 😆 Remember when Hillary’s campaign posted the same pipe dream drivel? https://t.co/otkLDk1teB — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 20, 2019

This should be at the very top of the “never do this” list of social media guidelines for presidential campaigns.

***