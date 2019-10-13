Republican candidates flipped enough seats to gain a supermajority in the Louisiana State Senate in an election held on Saturday.

Confirmed: With 100% of precincts reporting statewide, the GOP has gained a supermajority in the Louisiana Senate. They flipped SD-28 & SD-38. — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) October 13, 2019

Republicans just gained a supermajority in the Louisiana State Senate. We flipped several seats from #BlueToRed. Game on. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 13, 2019

Incumbent Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, failed to get the requisite amount of votes to defeat Republican Eddie Rispone. As a result, the two will meet in a runoff election next month.

BREAKING: Runoff election will decide if Louisiana's John Bel Edwards wins second term as Deep South's only Democratic governor. https://t.co/PZnolJLABh — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2019

Whether Edwards can maintain enough support to defeat Rispone and hold on to office remains to be seen.

Since Edwards is the only Democrat holding statewide office at the moment, can he continue to buck the trend and win a second term? That all depends on Republican candidate Eddie Rispone. He’s a business owner from Baton Rouge who has never held elected office before. He outspent his GOP primary opponent by a wide margin and would up splitting the conservative/GOP vote 22/20 with a projected 8% still undecided, so this could really come down to the wire.

It also appears that Republicans could gain a supermajority in the Louisiana House in next month’s election.

ICYMI: To sum up tonight: Republicans have flipped two seats in the LA State Senate and have thus created a supermajority in the chamber. They are two seats short of a supermajority in the LA State House, and looks like they'll almost certainly win another seat, which means (1/2) — Chaz Nuttycombe (@ChazNuttycombe) October 13, 2019

that HD-62 will be the seat that determines the supermajority in the LA State House. I had it as Lean Independent, but with R's getting a cumulative 52% of the vote, it's a Toss-Up. So there is a 50/50 chance that R's have a supermajority in the LA State House in November. (2/2) — Chaz Nuttycombe (@ChazNuttycombe) October 13, 2019

While it’s not a good idea to make too much out of one election, it is interesting to see blue to red flips in a political environment we’re told is very hostile to the GOP.

***

RELATED:

‘Dinner of champions’: Louisiana Gov serves Popeyes chicken sandwiches to the Little League World Series champs