Republican candidates flipped enough seats to gain a supermajority in the Louisiana State Senate in an election held on Saturday.

Incumbent Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, failed to get the requisite amount of votes to defeat Republican Eddie Rispone. As a result, the two will meet in a runoff election next month.

Whether Edwards can maintain enough support to defeat Rispone and hold on to office remains to be seen.

Since Edwards is the only Democrat holding statewide office at the moment, can he continue to buck the trend and win a second term? That all depends on Republican candidate Eddie Rispone. He’s a business owner from Baton Rouge who has never held elected office before. He outspent his GOP primary opponent by a wide margin and would up splitting the conservative/GOP vote 22/20 with a projected 8% still undecided, so this could really come down to the wire.

It also appears that Republicans could gain a supermajority in the Louisiana House in next month’s election.

While it’s not a good idea to make too much out of one election, it is interesting to see blue to red flips in a political environment we’re told is very hostile to the GOP.

