Sen. and presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-California) put out the following tweet referencing a tragedy in Kansas that resulted in four people losing their lives and five others being injured.

Americans continue to be shot and killed, while Mitch McConnell refuses to bring a gun safety vote to the floor.https://t.co/T0ualIYcvZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2019

That implication is, at the very least, not productive.

Putting the blame on the right person https://t.co/xtc2US3uhC — Tropical Depression Karen (@VictoriaNoir89) October 6, 2019

If Sen. Harris wants to push gun control under the guise of “gun safety,” urge Leader McConnell to bring gun control bills to the floor or point out the stark differences between her philosophy of gun control and those who support the Constitution, that’s her prerogative.

But publishing a tweet that combines the name of one of her colleagues with the phrase “Americans continue to be shot and killed” is not cool.

