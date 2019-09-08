A duo of new Democrat presidential primary polls have been released, and both of them show Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign taking on water.

The newest ABC/Washington Post survey shows a slip from 11 to 7 percent for Harris since a previous version of that poll was taken in July.

BREAKING: Sen. Elizabeth Warren jumps 6 points in voter support to 17%, closing the gap with frontrunners Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, while Sen. Kamala Harris slips, according to the latest @ABC/WaPo poll. https://t.co/wxqXzN3tfY — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2019

The CBS poll shows Harris well back of Warren, Biden and Sanders.

NEW CBS NEWS POLL:

👉Warren 26%

👉Biden 25%

👉Sanders 19%

👉Harris 8%

👉Buttigieg 6%

👉O’Rourke 4%

🚫MOE: +/- 1.5%

Voter preference across early-state contests through Super Tuesday 2020 shows Senator Elizabeth Warren has risen.@CBSNewsPoll #Campaign2020 https://t.co/8X2MlaiaHd pic.twitter.com/5bdHD4u3Se — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 8, 2019

The details are even worse for Harris.

REALLY tough news in the poll for @KamalaHarris: “Twenty-nine percent who were backing Harris in July, whom we re-interviewed for this study, have switched to Warren. Biden picked up 15% of former Harris backers. Partly as a result, Harris has fallen behind” in delegate estimates — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 8, 2019

Perhaps the issues she has had this week are illustrative of the overall problems with her campaign.

When Kamala Harris praised ‘mentally retarded’ as ‘well said,’ she hadn’t really heard the man say it https://t.co/LcTvLHLQ5z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 7, 2019

‘Please apologize’: Kamala Harris laughed and thought it was ‘well said’ to call Trump’s actions ‘mentally retarded’ https://t.co/q6xbCvRtGP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 7, 2019

Long way to go, but she certainly seems to have fallen out of the top echelon of Democrat candidates.

