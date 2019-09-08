A duo of new Democrat presidential primary polls have been released, and both of them show Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign taking on water.

The newest ABC/Washington Post survey shows a slip from 11 to 7 percent for Harris since a previous version of that poll was taken in July.

The CBS poll shows Harris well back of Warren, Biden and Sanders.

The details are even worse for Harris.

Perhaps the issues she has had this week are illustrative of the overall problems with her campaign.

Long way to go, but she certainly seems to have fallen out of the top echelon of Democrat candidates.

