The U.S. and Japan have reached a trade agreement at the G7 Summit in France, according to the White House, President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The president says the deal has been agreed to in principle and is expected to be signed at a formal ceremony in the future.

Trending

One aspect of the deal is Japan’s pledge to purchase all of the excess corn from the U.S. that Trump says China originally agreed to purchase but has failed to do so.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer identified three key areas that make up the agreement — agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who represents the corn-rich state of Iowa, was pleased to hear of this trade deal.

***

RELATED:

BREAKING: Donald Trump announces new tariffs on China

‘On what authority?’ Donald Trump has ‘hereby ordered’ American companies to stop doing business with China

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinachuck grassleyCornDonald TrumpFarmersjapanRobert LighthizerShinzo AbetradeWhite House