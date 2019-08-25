As we discussed earlier, former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh announced Sunday morning on ABC that he is running for president.

Asked about their response to the news, the Trump campaign only spared one word … “whatever.”

"Whatever," is the Trump campaign's response to Joe Walsh's 2020 run.@jonkarl: "The president's hold on the Republican Party is as strong as it has ever been…there's really no indication that he has any vulnerability whatsoever to a primary challenge" https://t.co/JmbrJeJ5lE pic.twitter.com/fa3HlO7gQT — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 25, 2019

“By far the most popular figure among Republicans in the country,” doesn’t bode too well for Walsh.

In response to Walsh's announcement, Trump campaign tells @ABC News: "Whatever." https://t.co/EtmXqqJFd6 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) August 25, 2019

But whatever.

