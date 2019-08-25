As we discussed earlier, former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh announced Sunday morning on ABC that he is running for president.

Asked about their response to the news, the Trump campaign only spared one word … “whatever.”

“By far the most popular figure among Republicans in the country,” doesn’t bode too well for Walsh.

But whatever.

