Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reportedly made an unexpected visit to the G7 Summit taking place in Biarritz, France.

Reports indicate that he was invited by the event’s host, French President Emmanuel Macron.

It looks as if the U.S. and most of the other major powers at the G7 table were caught off guard by this development.

Former United Nations ambassador for the Trump administration Nikki Haley has some strong words for Macron over the unexpected invitation.

Iran and the U.S. have no plans to meet during the summit.

