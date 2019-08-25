Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reportedly made an unexpected visit to the G7 Summit taking place in Biarritz, France.

BREAKING: Spokesman says that Iran Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif has landed at French city hosting G-7 summit. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2019

Reports indicate that he was invited by the event’s host, French President Emmanuel Macron.

Major Macron curveball—he invited Iran official for surprise visit to Biarritz, move that risks infuriating Trump admin. Macron trying to show he has achievements on geopolitics; he has led Europe effort to salvage Iran nuclear deal. Trump pulled out 2018https://t.co/iE5MwEuG2t — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 25, 2019

It looks as if the U.S. and most of the other major powers at the G7 table were caught off guard by this development.

Trump does not agree that Macron can convey a message from the G7 to Iran since the G7 leaders didn’t all settle on what the message should be, a person familiar with the situation told me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 25, 2019

US officials say Trump and White House didn't know about Zarif's visit to Biarritz before Trump left DC. Not clear whether US was ever told ahead of Zarif's arrival. Saturday night's G7 leader dinner was tense; leaders at odds over Iran and whether to invite Putin next yr. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 25, 2019

Former United Nations ambassador for the Trump administration Nikki Haley has some strong words for Macron over the unexpected invitation.

This is completely disrespectful to @realDonaldTrump and the other leaders at the G7. Iran supports terrorism at every turn and continues to pursue “Death to America”. Manipulative of Macron to do this and very insincere. #NotWhatFriendsDo https://t.co/ujDe81c433 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 25, 2019

Iran and the U.S. have no plans to meet during the summit.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman tweets that ‘there will be no meetings or negotiations’ with US officials at G7 summit — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 25, 2019

***