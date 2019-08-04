Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is recovering after suffering a fractured shoulder over the weekend.

According to a statement released by a spokesman for his office, he has been treated, released and is working after tripping on the patio of his home in Louisville.

Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder and is recovering in Louisville after receiving treatment. pic.twitter.com/CpvnAutTfT — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 4, 2019

We wish Leader McConnell a speedy recovery.

