Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is recovering after suffering a fractured shoulder over the weekend.

According to a statement released by a spokesman for his office, he has been treated, released and is working after tripping on the patio of his home in Louisville.

We wish Leader McConnell a speedy recovery.

