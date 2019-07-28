House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) said Sunday on ‘Meet the Press’ that he found testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller before his committee on Wednesday to be “chilling.”

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Adam Schiff, Chair of the Intelligence Committee, says that he found the Mueller testimony "chilling." #MTP #IfItsSunday@RepAdamSchiff: "The Special Counsel confirmed the Russians have never stopped their interference, they're at it again." pic.twitter.com/U6FqhiFYTO — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 28, 2019

So, he’s going to immediately move forward on impeaching the president, right?

Wrong.

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Adam Schiff says there is "no simple answer" to impeachment #MTP @RepAdamSchiff: "I worry … about taking impeachment case to trial, losing that case, having the president acquitted and having an adjudication that this conduct is not impeachable." pic.twitter.com/9Z1BMMsDFS — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 28, 2019

It’s the same song we heard from his colleague, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York).

This makes ZERO SENSE: Looks like Jerry Nadler just outed House Democrats’ impeachment fantasy for what it REALLY is https://t.co/wqI14FWiQe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 28, 2019

And while Schiff claims he found Mueller’s testimony to be “chilling,” new polls indicate that the American people were largely unaffected by it.

POLL: Dems who thought Mueller testimony would cause ‘groundswell of support for impeachment’ need to think again https://t.co/BXppMZkKxH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 28, 2019

Schiff is the same Rep. who promised his base and everyone who would listen for months that he had a smoking gun on impeachment.

Amen. I contend that most Democrats, never mind the country at large, do not support impeachment. Democrats must move beyond impeachment and focus on their vision for America. An anti-Trump message alone will not win in 2020. https://t.co/nvXo00cfVT — Bill Labovitz (@wlabovitz) July 28, 2019

Democrat leadership has allowed the fringe of their party to use impeachment hysteria to drive it to this point.

Now they are paying the price.

