House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) said Sunday on ‘Meet the Press’ that he found testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller before his committee on Wednesday to be “chilling.”

So, he’s going to immediately move forward on impeaching the president, right?

Wrong.

It’s the same song we heard from his colleague, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York).

And while Schiff claims he found Mueller’s testimony to be “chilling,” new polls indicate that the American people were largely unaffected by it.

Schiff is the same Rep. who promised his base and everyone who would listen for months that he had a smoking gun on impeachment.

Democrat leadership has allowed the fringe of their party to use impeachment hysteria to drive it to this point.

Now they are paying the price.

