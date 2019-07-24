Jay Sekulow, who is legal counsel to President Donald Trump, released the following statement Wednesday afternoon about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress regarding the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Sekulow points to “troubling deficiencies” in the investigations and conflicts of those doing the investigating.

He noted that Democrats on the committee did not establish that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and reaffirmed that Trump and his administration took no action to incumber the probe.

Sekulow concludes that this signals that the case is now closed and the matter is now over.

