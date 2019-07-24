Jay Sekulow, who is legal counsel to President Donald Trump, released the following statement Wednesday afternoon about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress regarding the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Sekulow points to “troubling deficiencies” in the investigations and conflicts of those doing the investigating.

THREAD: Statement from Jay Sekulow, Counsel to the President: “This morning’s testimony exposed the troubling deficiencies of the Special Counsel’s investigation. The testimony revealed that this probe was conducted by a small group of politically-biased prosecutors… — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) July 24, 2019

He noted that Democrats on the committee did not establish that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and reaffirmed that Trump and his administration took no action to incumber the probe.

…who, as hard as they tried, were unable to establish either obstruction, conspiracy, or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. It is also clear that the Special Counsel conducted his two-year investigation unimpeded. — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) July 24, 2019

Sekulow concludes that this signals that the case is now closed and the matter is now over.

The American people understand that this issue is over. They also understand that the case is closed.” — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) July 24, 2019

