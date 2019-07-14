Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was asked by Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday morning to weigh in on the back-and-forth between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Squad (Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar and Tlaib).

The 77-year-old Vermont senator sides with “the young people.”

Lately, Sanders’ campaign has been sinking in the polls.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has already surpassed Sanders, who was previously second, in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls, and Sen. Kamala Harris is on the verge of doing the same thing.

Apparently, he believes the answer is going after the most powerful Democrat in the country.

No wonder Democrat voters are getting tired of his schtick.

