Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was asked by Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ Sunday morning to weigh in on the back-and-forth between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Squad (Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar and Tlaib).

WATCH: Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says Speaker Pelosi is being a "little bit" too tough on AOC #MTP #IfItsSunday@BernieSanders: "You cannot ignore the young people of this country. … You gotta bring them in, not alienate them." pic.twitter.com/gl27XmRxpI — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 14, 2019

The 77-year-old Vermont senator sides with “the young people.”

I asked @berniesanders if Speaker Pelosi is too tough on Ocasio-Cortez: "I think a little bit. You cannot ignore the young people of this country who are passionate about economic and racial and social and environmental justice. You gotta bring them in, not alienate them." #MTP — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 14, 2019

Lately, Sanders’ campaign has been sinking in the polls.

It's a drop-off to 4th and 5th, which is Bernie & Buttigieg. Bernie's position (~15% in polls with 100% name ID) is historically a losing one and the more you look under the surface (e.g. IA polls) the worse it gets. Buttigieg's coalition (white, college edu) may be too narrow. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 11, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has already surpassed Sanders, who was previously second, in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls, and Sen. Kamala Harris is on the verge of doing the same thing.

Bernie Sanders keeps getting bad news. After Kamala Harris & Elizabeth Warren seized the spotlight in the first primary debate, he dropped to 4th place in two polls in the first caucus state of Iowa. In some national surveys, Sanders fared just as poorly. https://t.co/W2YiAJEgTY — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 6, 2019

Apparently, he believes the answer is going after the most powerful Democrat in the country.

No wonder Democrat voters are getting tired of his schtick.

