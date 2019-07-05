It’s one thing to be wrong about something after it happens; it’s quite another to start tearing into an event BEFORE it even takes place.

Hawaii Rep. and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard tweeted this around noon on the Fourth ahead of the “Salute to America” event led by President Trump.

The irony here is that people did make the day about Trump, but it wasn’t him.

In some Running for President 101 textbook somewhere, there has to be a chapter about not commenting on events before they even take place.

Do better, Dems.

