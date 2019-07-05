It’s one thing to be wrong about something after it happens; it’s quite another to start tearing into an event BEFORE it even takes place.

Hawaii Rep. and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard tweeted this around noon on the Fourth ahead of the “Salute to America” event led by President Trump.

The self-serving politician that he is, Trump has succeeded in making July 4th about himself, and in doing so, further divided our country. This on a day when our nation’s president should be uniting us. #IndependeceDay — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 4, 2019

…

Did u even watch his speech??? https://t.co/kBDCpxnneE — Jonanne Lohr (@jonannelohr) July 5, 2019

Really? Because from what I watched, quite a few amazing Americans were honored. https://t.co/fjSAoBJhLI — GOP (@GOPcampaign) July 5, 2019

Did she even watch the celebration? Why do these people continue to lie? Why do the people continue to listen to this crap from the left. https://t.co/mlhywLc173 — Traci (@traci_bruce2) July 5, 2019

It was uniting. How was it about him? Did you listen to the same speech? What part was dividing? https://t.co/lpZo1VQwsr — Hard Worker (@38Garland) July 5, 2019

Would they still say these things if they actually watched and listened? Or is it all just fake news?🤷🏼‍♀️🙏🏼🇺🇸🦅✌️ https://t.co/1iyNtPXlLd — Mike Binkley🇺🇸👍 (@MikeBinkley3) July 5, 2019

This tweet didn't age at all. https://t.co/x7urwR4xhX — Kay Durrant (@durrant_kay) July 5, 2019

Maybe update your take. It was awesome. https://t.co/Jeyk2UIBPx — Kathleen (@katnandu) July 5, 2019

Thie tweet didn't age well. It only took 6 hours. https://t.co/Csj0935GpL — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) July 4, 2019

The irony here is that people did make the day about Trump, but it wasn’t him.

Trump is not making this day about Trump, YOU are. https://t.co/CTzFrj45FC — Simone Laurey (@SimoneLaurey) July 4, 2019

In some Running for President 101 textbook somewhere, there has to be a chapter about not commenting on events before they even take place.

It was very unifying. A great celebration of America. https://t.co/5ULf0PSdoJ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 5, 2019

Do better, Dems.

***

RELATED: