Vox’s food blog, Eater, is calling out restaurants across America that have menus exhibiting “thinly-veiled misogyny” by listing items as “my girlfriend isn’t hungry.”

It’s become a trope that, when a heterosexual couple is out on a date, the woman might say she’s not that hungry, but proceed to eat some of the man’s food. It seems innocent enough, but complaints that these girlfriends must be pulling one over on their boyfriends to snag commitment-free nachos has proliferated to a point where restaurants across the country are offering dishes and menus for the “not hungry” date.

Unacceptable, and what’s worse, the restaurants probably even did it trying to make money.

It would’ve been a great parody piece, except it wasn’t.

