Vox’s food blog, Eater, is calling out restaurants across America that have menus exhibiting “thinly-veiled misogyny” by listing items as “my girlfriend isn’t hungry.”

It’s become a trope that, when a heterosexual couple is out on a date, the woman might say she’s not that hungry, but proceed to eat some of the man’s food. It seems innocent enough, but complaints that these girlfriends must be pulling one over on their boyfriends to snag commitment-free nachos has proliferated to a point where restaurants across the country are offering dishes and menus for the “not hungry” date.

Unacceptable, and what’s worse, the restaurants probably even did it trying to make money.

Dear lord find a real thing to be upset about. https://t.co/3lnLBLWcob — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 3, 2019

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever read https://t.co/KRSJmQFJlK — Goddess (@Clefairy1_) July 3, 2019

This is stupid. The menu is hilarious. Do you actually know what “misogyny” means? https://t.co/wdVX162t9v — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) July 3, 2019

“My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry” menus should be in every restaurant everywhere. I still do this to my husband. 🍟🍰🍦 https://t.co/YpjnN7CcPN — Theresa Lane (@TheresaMLane) July 3, 2019

I think it's cute. Stop being offended and uptight about everything all the time. It has to be exhausting.

Live a little, enjoy the fries! https://t.co/3C9IwgMrou — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) July 3, 2019

It would’ve been a great parody piece, except it wasn’t.

