Who would have thought a flag of the American Revolution would have triggered so many?

But welcome to 2019.

You get the picture.

So does Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who suggests that anyone offended by that flag is probably better off in a permanent safe space or Cuba.

Sadly, being offended is part of the Left’s business model.

Crenshaw, who lost his eye fighting for the United States as a Navy SEAL, knows a thing or two about the American flag.

