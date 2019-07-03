Who would have thought a flag of the American Revolution would have triggered so many?

But welcome to 2019.

'Woke Twitter reports': Rolling Stone beclowns themselves with piece explaining how Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of white supremacy https://t.co/HHWDcixdsD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 3, 2019

'What a fruitcake': Michael Eric Dyson likens Betsy Ross flag to swastika or 'cross burning on somebody's lawn' because of course he does https://t.co/pDqx2xtSjv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 3, 2019

'What a total schmuck'! Beto O'Rourke's take on the suddenly problematic Betsy Ross flag is exactly what you'd expect https://t.co/02gdEgc5SB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 3, 2019

You get the picture.

So does Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who suggests that anyone offended by that flag is probably better off in a permanent safe space or Cuba.

If you’re offended by a shoe celebrating the flag of the American Revolution, it’s a good indication that you may be better off living in a permanent safe space. Or Cuba. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 3, 2019

Sadly, being offended is part of the Left’s business model.

Worthy of a trillion retweets. Well-said! https://t.co/cFB0xqmgfk — Jason Haas, Ed.D. (@JasonHaas) July 3, 2019

So many things for the liberal left to be offended by, so little time. https://t.co/vxvXJXdqOn — Sarah Raybon (@SarahRaybon) July 3, 2019

Crenshaw, who lost his eye fighting for the United States as a Navy SEAL, knows a thing or two about the American flag.

***

