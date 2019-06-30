As you have probably read about, journalist Andy Ngo was beaten up by Antifa on Saturday, and the mainstream media has shown almost zero interest.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is calling upon federal law enforcement to take a look at what happened, particularly actions taken by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D).

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

He wants those responsible to be found and prosecuted.

To law enforcement: find & prosecute these violent felons. https://t.co/03yIRM8Iey — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

And he called out mainstream journalists to not ignore the story.

Sickening criminal assault. To mainstream “journalists”: don’t cover this up, don’t ignore it. https://t.co/0WKE3eQGMb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

The Democratic Media Complex won’t just refuse to cover this; they will actually blame @MrAndyNgo for the injuries he sustained. https://t.co/5TfNoykm4A — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) June 30, 2019

Cruz’s point was validated by CNN media expert Brian Stelter, who went full lame in acknowledging the assault on Ngo.

Dude, SERIOUSLY?! Brian Stelter wins ‘Most Useless Journo' with lame take on Antifa’s vicious attack on fellow journo Andy Ngo https://t.co/c25QxyNQzQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2019

If you thought there would be no vile comments about Ngo by members of the “media,” Christopher Mathias of the Huffington Post invites you to think again.

TOUGH GUY! HuffPo dbag Christopher Mathias THRASHED so much over his vile Andy Ngo tweet he deletes (but we got it) https://t.co/kh5pTkBm8x — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2019

And crickets from Twitter and Carlos Maza.

‘GUTLESS tw*t hammers’! Geoffrey Ingersoll RAINS DOWN FIRE on Carlos Maza and Jack after Andy Ngo’s attack and DAMN https://t.co/JRpxk0gHT4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2019

