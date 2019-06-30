As you have probably read about, journalist Andy Ngo was beaten up by Antifa on Saturday, and the mainstream media has shown almost zero interest.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is calling upon federal law enforcement to take a look at what happened, particularly actions taken by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D).

He wants those responsible to be found and prosecuted.

And he called out mainstream journalists to not ignore the story.

Cruz’s point was validated by CNN media expert Brian Stelter, who went full lame in acknowledging the assault on Ngo.

If you thought there would be no vile comments about Ngo by members of the “media,” Christopher Mathias of the Huffington Post invites you to think again.

And crickets from Twitter and Carlos Maza.

