Democrat Rep. and presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (D-California) thinks the constitutionally-protected right to own a gun is totally the same as obtaining a driver’s license.

Tell us what amendment gives American citizens the right to drive, again?

We have cars, but he has nukes.

What could go wrong with starting to issue a license for everything in life?

Too bad all the great ideas Democrats come up with are terrible.

