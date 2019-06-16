Democrat Rep. and presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (D-California) thinks the constitutionally-protected right to own a gun is totally the same as obtaining a driver’s license.
If you need a license to operate a vehicle, shouldn't you need a license to operate a weapon?https://t.co/V9KERFpFHu
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 16, 2019
Tell us what amendment gives American citizens the right to drive, again?
Driving a car isn’t in the constitution https://t.co/00EZQjtBlW
— Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) June 16, 2019
This is a great argument if you’re not smart enough to realize you don’t have a constitutional right to drive. https://t.co/PaNzmIjmN8
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 17, 2019
I missed the part in the Constitution that says:
A well-regulated motorway being necessary to the transportation of a free state, the right of the people to own & drive cars shall not be infringed https://t.co/C1qOIEpOiS
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 16, 2019
No, driving isn’t a right… https://t.co/5ft86phunS
— Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) June 17, 2019
We have a license, it’s called the constitution of the United States of America.
You should read it sometime. https://t.co/ngBRloNXvq
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 17, 2019
We have cars, but he has nukes.
When government licenses the exercise of a right, it ceases to be one. https://t.co/h8mOa8JDVv
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 16, 2019
What could go wrong with starting to issue a license for everything in life?
Why don’t you need a license to run for office? https://t.co/1HNLm0jcD9
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) June 16, 2019
Too bad all the great ideas Democrats come up with are terrible.
