Democrat Rep. and presidential candidate Eric Swalwell (D-California) thinks the constitutionally-protected right to own a gun is totally the same as obtaining a driver’s license.

If you need a license to operate a vehicle, shouldn't you need a license to operate a weapon?https://t.co/V9KERFpFHu — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 16, 2019

Tell us what amendment gives American citizens the right to drive, again?

Driving a car isn’t in the constitution https://t.co/00EZQjtBlW — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) June 16, 2019

This is a great argument if you’re not smart enough to realize you don’t have a constitutional right to drive. https://t.co/PaNzmIjmN8 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 17, 2019

I missed the part in the Constitution that says: A well-regulated motorway being necessary to the transportation of a free state, the right of the people to own & drive cars shall not be infringed https://t.co/C1qOIEpOiS — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 16, 2019

We have a license, it’s called the constitution of the United States of America. You should read it sometime. https://t.co/ngBRloNXvq — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 17, 2019

We have cars, but he has nukes.

When government licenses the exercise of a right, it ceases to be one. https://t.co/h8mOa8JDVv — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 16, 2019

What could go wrong with starting to issue a license for everything in life?

Why don’t you need a license to run for office? https://t.co/1HNLm0jcD9 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) June 16, 2019

Too bad all the great ideas Democrats come up with are terrible.

