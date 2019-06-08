So Florida Democrats got together this weekend in Orlando to roll out their big plan to take down President Trump in the state in 2020.

Florida Democrats in Orlando this weekend unveiled their plan to beat Trump in 2020. The reaction was a resounding: "That's it?"https://t.co/GZtD2MasQZ — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) June 8, 2019

Here’s what they came up with:

A few dozen Democratic activists gathered in a small and steamy convention center room Saturday morning where they were told they would hear the Florida Democratic Party’s plan to start winning statewide elections. Or, as some Democrats see it, stop losing them. The blue print? Compete in all 67 counties. Build the ground game earlier. Engage minority groups. Register more voters. The presentation lasted all of 15 minutes. The reaction was a resounding: “That’s it?”

Annnnd, thud.

And the result will be a resounding “ah, well, let’s do it again in 2022/4” https://t.co/ItIIPymlVN — Martin Treehorn (@MTreehorn88) June 8, 2019

Republicans have been on a string of victories in the Sunshine State.

President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 119,770 votes and 1.3 percentage points to win Florida’s 29 electoral votes in 2016.

Last year, Republican Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum to become the state’s governor, and for the U.S. Senate, Republican Rick Scott defeated incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.

Looks as if the Florida Democrat Party is going to help keep the state red.

***

RELATED:

SIREN: Florida Dem Andrew Gillum target of new federal grand jury subpoena https://t.co/wScHbMEzyM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 30, 2019