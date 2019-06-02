House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) was on ABC’s “Face the Nation” where he was pressed to explain to host George Stephanopoulos why he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are unable to move forward with impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tells @GStephanopoulos "we're not there yet" on impeachment. "We have important oversight work we can do outside the context of impeachment and I think at this point, that is still the preferred course" https://t.co/1KA7z13fgZ pic.twitter.com/ZkYfHkeHJS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2019

The floundering sound you hear is prominent House Democrats who have all but promised their base for years that they had the goods on President Trump, only to be left with the realization that they had nothing and still don’t.

As a result, they are desperately trying to bring rabid leftists laser-focused on removing the president back down to earth.

This won’t be good enough for Dems who want blood. They’ll call Schiff weak for not moving forward immediately. @SpeakerPelosi is trying to stem this tide but the inertia is too much. Meanwhile. Trump says: “No collusion. No obstruction” and thumps on about his policies https://t.co/Sc3XxzNJ6u — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) June 2, 2019

Now Schiff is for doing what’s “best for the country.”

What about before the Mueller report came out when he was on television constantly claiming he had evidence that Trump colluded with Russia?

