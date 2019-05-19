Former Rep. Trey Gowdy says information contained in a communications transcript between former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and an FBI informant could be a “game changer” if it is ever made public.

He told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that such a piece of information would be considered exculpatory evidence for Papadopoulos and that one transcript in particular would have the ability to persuade people.

Teasing a possible "game-changer" in the investigation surrounding the Russia probe, @TGowdySC says that the transcripts between an FBI informant and @GeorgePapa19 could shake things up. pic.twitter.com/W9x4jba6Vj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2019

He says there would have been a record of an informant, who would have been wearing a wire, and indicated that he knows the transcripts do exist.

More via Washington Examiner:

Gowdy agreed with Bartiromo’s suggestion that the FBI had concealed relevant details about Papadopoulos from the FISA court, echoing the concerns that Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, has been expressing for months.

Papadopoulos pled guilty and served jail time for lying to the FBI as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham this past week, Papadopoulos said the FBI tried to use his wife to entrap him:

“Besides the FBI trying to have my then-girlfriend, now wife, actually wear a wire to try to entrap me herself — which was completely crazy — she was an Italian citizen visiting me as a girlfriend. And they subpoenaed her and tried to flip her against me, which was incredibly bizarre.”

This comes after the New York Times reported several weeks ago that the FBI did send a spy posing as a professor’s assistant to meet with Papadopoulos.

BOMBSHELL: The NYT just reported that the FBI *DID* send a spy to meet with George Papadopoulos https://t.co/PJjlbo8TkJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 2, 2019

***

RELATED:

â€˜This was a political HIT!â€™ Svetlana Lokhovaâ€™s thread on â€˜dirty-ops guy for the FBI Stefan Halperâ€™ and the WSJ is crazy DAMNING https://t.co/PFp6AogkVX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 19, 2019

That all changes NOW! George Papadopoulosâ€™ tweet should scare the CRAP out of Comeyâ€™s â€˜corrupt teamâ€™ https://t.co/H1IAJKZclP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 28, 2019