Not only does Sen. Bernie Sanders support no restrictions on abortion, listen to his answer when Chuck Todd asks him about whether killing the baby on the basis of his or her gender should be outlawed.

Bernie Sanders says he’ll support ZERO legal restrictions on abortion… even sex selective abortions.pic.twitter.com/8BtnLWxw5w — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 19, 2019

He says he’s “concerned” about sex-selective abortions but doesn’t believe there should be legal protections against them because it’s “something society has got to deal with.”

When asked, @BernieSanders says he does not support laws enacting abortion bans. When asked about people who got abortions because they were unhappy with the sex of the fetus, Sanders said that it was something society needed to deal with. https://t.co/pA1kBVrrAv — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2019

“I wouldn’t use a restriction. That’s an issue that society has got to deal with, and it is of concern,” Sanders said.

Not sure how he’s planning to get society to “deal with” this as president, but remember this is the same person who believes abortion is a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

Bernie Sanders says ‘abortion is a constitutional right’ (and people have thoughts) https://t.co/rasAuT7zJI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 15, 2019

