Not only does Sen. Bernie Sanders support no restrictions on abortion, listen to his answer when Chuck Todd asks him about whether killing the baby on the basis of his or her gender should be outlawed.

He says he’s “concerned” about sex-selective abortions but doesn’t believe there should be legal protections against them because it’s “something society has got to deal with.”

“I wouldn’t use a restriction. That’s an issue that society has got to deal with, and it is of concern,” Sanders said.

Sick.

Not sure how he’s planning to get society to “deal with” this as president, but remember this is the same person who believes abortion is a right guaranteed by the Constitution.

