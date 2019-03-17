Early Sunday morning, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made it official with a tweet and video that she is joining the overcrowded throng of Democrats vying to run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Here is her rollout.

I’m running for president. Let’s prove that brave wins. Join me: https://t.co/I1vp93LBUR pic.twitter.com/Giu4u4KEZQ — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 17, 2019

In case you couldn’t tell, her campaign is going to be about her “bravery,” and the excitement is simply palpable.

Wait. She wasn’t officially in until today? https://t.co/x6qLeQALUU — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 17, 2019

To the delight of dozens https://t.co/uiSLnybKCq — Matt Kirschner (@matt_kirschner) March 17, 2019

Who is excited for Kirsten Gillibrand for President? Why? https://t.co/PvzNLsJ4sV — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 17, 2019

And a former state legislator from her home state of New York (yes, a Democrat) blasted her campaign rollout.

Brave? Gillibrand? The person who holds two different views on the same issue between an upstate Monday and downstate Thursday? If ever there was an invertebrate politician, Gillibrand takes the prize. At least she’s consistently inconsistent! https://t.co/3urnwWItuj — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 17, 2019

Ouch!

This video fills nearly square in my progressive cliché bingo card. https://t.co/tyb9Uxpjk4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 17, 2019

But she’s brave!

She calls herself brave. Sunday giggle fit. 😆 https://t.co/i6wxUOmnxq — American Trumpette (@AmericanTrue7) March 17, 2019

The “brave” stuff is too cute by half. A marketing gimmick no one will remember https://t.co/HT0VEcVNLj — David Bozell (@DavidBozell) March 17, 2019

A recent poll in Iowa showed Gillibrand holding zero percent support in the all-important Hawkeye State.

‘PASS THE POPCORN’! Here’s the latest poll on Dem candidates in Iowa (Kirsten Gillibrand hardest hit) https://t.co/y5Atj2yFwf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 11, 2019

And a Morning Consult poll released this past week showed Gillibrand holding one percent of Democratic support nationally.

.@MorningConsult 2020 Democratic Primary Poll: Biden 31%

Sanders 27%

Harris 10%

O'Rourke 7%

Warren 7%

Booker 4%

Klobuchar 3%

Bullock 1%

Buttigieg 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 1%

Hickenlooper 1%

Gabbard 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Inslee 1%

McAuliffe 1%

Someone else 3%https://t.co/FueuSjGcZq — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) March 12, 2019

Brave might not win after all.

