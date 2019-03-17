Early Sunday morning, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made it official with a tweet and video that she is joining the overcrowded throng of Democrats vying to run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Here is her rollout.

In case you couldn’t tell, her campaign is going to be about her “bravery,” and the excitement is simply palpable.

Trending

And a former state legislator from her home state of New York (yes, a Democrat) blasted her campaign rollout.

Ouch!

But she’s brave!

A recent poll in Iowa showed Gillibrand holding zero percent support in the all-important Hawkeye State.

And a Morning Consult poll released this past week showed Gillibrand holding one percent of Democratic support nationally.

Brave might not win after all.

RELATED:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJonah GoldbergKirsten GillibrandMorning ConsultNew York