Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for massive amounts of aid to be provided to the people of Venezuela, adding that “unprecedented catastrophe” is set to ensue if aid isn’t given.

He says things have taken a turn for the worst in the last 72 hours.

He points out that the electricity blackout in the nation has been caused by the Maduro regime’s incompetence and can’t be fixed by those in power.

This is a moment rare moment when Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump are in agreement.

They, along with many on both sides, have come together to condemn the Maduro regime in order to support the people of Venezuela at a time of dire need.

And of course, the likes of Ilhan Omar and AOC are in opposition.

