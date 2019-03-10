Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for massive amounts of aid to be provided to the people of Venezuela, adding that “unprecedented catastrophe” is set to ensue if aid isn’t given.

He says things have taken a turn for the worst in the last 72 hours.

The crisis inside the country has taken a rapid & catastrophic turn over the last 72 hours. As bad as the humanitarian crisis was before,since Thursday it has become increasingly horrific. 1/5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

2/5 We are approaching 72 hours of a nationwide electrical blackout. Already facing growing food shortages,remaining food is spoiling & the prospect starvation is many is now real. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

Already facing severe fuel shortages,generator use has further depleted supplies. In the next few hours more generators will stop at hospitals because fuel is running out. Making matters even worse is that internet & cell service makes communications increasingly difficult. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

As of 8:30pm last night 17 deaths have been reported in hospitals due to lack of electricity. The true number is higher.

Patients on life support,in neonatal ICU have died & more will die in coming hours. Dialysis patients face certain death if they don’t get services soon. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

He points out that the electricity blackout in the nation has been caused by the Maduro regime’s incompetence and can’t be fixed by those in power.

Experts warned for months that years of #MaduroRegime negligence would lead to this collapse of electricity system. And regime does not have the expertise to fix it. If massive amounts of aid isn’t delivered very soon, I fear we are headed for an unprecedented catastrophe. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2019

This is a moment rare moment when Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump are in agreement.

They, along with many on both sides, have come together to condemn the Maduro regime in order to support the people of Venezuela at a time of dire need.

And of course, the likes of Ilhan Omar and AOC are in opposition.