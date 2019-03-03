Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey called out Rep. Ilhan Omar’s repeated anti-Semitic and bigoted language that she has spewed for years about Jews and the nation of Israel.

Gross islamophobic stereotypes – like those about @IlhanMN recently featured on posters in WVA – are offensive and have no place in political discourse. Anti-Semitic tropes that accuse Jews of dual loyalty are equally painful and must also be roundly condemned. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) March 2, 2019

Lawmakers must be able to debate w/o prejudice or bigotry. I am saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel. I urge her to retract this statement and engage in further dialogue with the Jewish community on why these comments are so hurtful. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) March 2, 2019

And Rep. Omar, who apparently doesn’t mind continuing to dig herself a hole by attacking members of her own party, fired back.

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

I have not mischaracterized our relationship with Israel, I have questioned it and that has been clear from my end. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

She sure is using the word/letter “I” quite a bit in this thread.

My Americanness is questioned by the President and the @GOP on a daily basis, yet my colleagues remain silent. I know what it means to be American and no one will ever tell me otherwise. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

And there is a reason her colleagues remain silent.

I find it problematic that you haven’t found a way to criticize Israel without resorting to antisemitism. https://t.co/Kez8H9NWNW — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 3, 2019

Hey @SpeakerPelosi, How much longer are you going to allow Omar's blatant anti-Semitism to be represented on the House Foreign Affairs Committee? https://t.co/CpxWm6fpkg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2019

Hey @SenSchumer & @RepEliotEngel. Just flagging for you guys since you’re two of the dual loyalty traitors she’s talking about. “I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress . . . .” https://t.co/LTflKwgWn6 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 3, 2019

Democratic leadership in Congress and every Democrat who wants to be president should have to address whether or not Omar’s rhetoric is what their party is becoming.

She just keeps doubling down on the dual loyalty smear and Democratic leadership simply doesn’t give a crap https://t.co/xTsoXMj67s — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2019

Are there any adults in Democratic leadership positions these days?

Oh, that’s right, this is what Nancy Pelosi tweeted out just yesterday.

A picture is worth 1,000 words but @aoc, @IlhanMN, @JahanaHayesCT and Nancy on the cover of @RollingStone is worth millions of dreams to women and girls across America. To them we say: know your power. Know your worth. Have a plan. And be ready. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/tCp84ixRw2 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 2, 2019

Which is tantamount to completely accepting what has been stated by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

This is who they are now.

Editors note: Additional tweets and commentary have been added to this post.

