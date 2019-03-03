House Democrat freshman Rashida Tlaib could be in some trouble with the Federal Election Commission after filings show she paid herself from her campaign money after she was elected.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib could be in hot water after FEC filings show she paid herself $17,500 in salary from her successful midterm campaign.https://t.co/aRUBGixLvq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 3, 2019

The filing shows the Michigan lawmaker taking more than $17,000 in two disbursements as a salary nearly a month after the conclusion of the 2018 midterm elections. A candidate can only draw a salary from the official campaign for the duration of their candidacy. The FEC specifies that a candidate no longer qualifies for salary payments from the day after the general election. The two salary disbursements were made on Nov. 16 for $2,000 and on Dec. 1 for $15,500.

Rashida Tlaib's campaign paid her $17,500 in salary after Election Day, in possible violation of FEC rules Investigate her and if a crime was committed, prosecute! They put Dinesh D’Sousza in prison for far less! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 3, 2019

It’s all about the Benjamins. 🎵🎶 https://t.co/airWkQG9Ia — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 3, 2019

Wonder if Tlaib will find this as “hurtful” as she did Lynne Patton standing up as a friend to President Trump in the House Oversight Committee’s hearing with Michael Cohen?

Rashida Tlaib says it was very hurtful to HER that Lynne Patton stood up at Cohen hearing https://t.co/9ZK97Fi9eW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 1, 2019

This comes as fellow Israel hater, Rep. Ilhan Omar, has continued her bigoted rhetoric after being called out by another Democratic Congresswoman.

‘I know what it means’: Ilhan Omar continues her bigotry, and there are officially no adults in Democratic leadership https://t.co/NUskuBggC6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 3, 2019

Nancy Pelosi has long since lost control of her caucus.

RELATED: