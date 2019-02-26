New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker wants to be your next president.

He also does not believe the United States is the top nation into which a person can be born these days.

What country, pray tell, is the top nation to be born in today, Sen. Booker?

If he really hates it that bad…

On the other hand, Booker’s comments may be valid considering his party seems laser-focused on making sure United States-born babies can be killed, even after they are alive.

Everyone knows you win the White House by slamming the U.S.

Works every time.

