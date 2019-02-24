House Oversight Committee chairman Adam Schiff says if things don’t go the way he thinks they should in the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, he will subpoena him to appear before his committee.

The report has not been released, and Democrats are already threatening to drag Mueller before Congress based on what might happen.

Trending

He wasn’t alone.

Several Democratic senators joined in the chorus with Schiff.

There seem to be quite a bit of preemptive threats coming from leading Democrats concerning Mueller.

Is there something they already know about his report?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffEd MarkeyKamala HarrisRichard BlumenthalRobert MuellerWilliam Barr