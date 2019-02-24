House Oversight Committee chairman Adam Schiff says if things don’t go the way he thinks they should in the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, he will subpoena him to appear before his committee.

The report has not been released, and Democrats are already threatening to drag Mueller before Congress based on what might happen.

When Mueller’s investigation is complete, the report must be made public. If Attorney General Barr tries to hide it, we’ll subpoena the report, insist on the underlying evidence, have Mueller testify, and take it to court, if needed. The American people deserve the facts. pic.twitter.com/vZAb5zsgUU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 24, 2019

He wasn’t alone.

Several Democratic senators joined in the chorus with Schiff.

When the Mueller report is complete, it needs to be released to the public and Congress must receive all underlying investigative materials, be it a classified hearing or unclassified. Anything less is unacceptable. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 24, 2019

If newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr sanitizes special counsel Robert Mueller's final report, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said members of Congress from both parties should fight to make its findings public. https://t.co/YucFI54u6t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 24, 2019

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Congress will subpoena the Mueller report if Justice Department does not publicize it https://t.co/8juxJODB5c — Roll Call (@rollcall) February 24, 2019

There seem to be quite a bit of preemptive threats coming from leading Democrats concerning Mueller.

Is there something they already know about his report?