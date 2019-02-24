Rep. Jim Jordan has a few reminders for former FBI director Andrew McCabe, who says he is on a book tour “speaking truth to power.”

Andy McCabe just defended his book tour as “speaking truth to power.” -McCabe lied to James Comey

-He lied to the Inspector General

-He lied to FBI investigators McCabe has a funny definition of “speaking truth.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 24, 2019

McCabe was on ABC talking about “bizarre and untrue” things President Trump has spoken about him before exalting himself as the one “speaking truth to power.”

"I don't even know what that means," former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe says in response to Trump calling him "a poor man's J. Edgar Hoover." "It's not the first time that I've had to listen to the president say bizarre and untrue things about me." https://t.co/t97ewNaqpZ pic.twitter.com/EhDuM37NVm — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2019

What about that time just last week when McCabe had to change his story about Rod Rosenstein during an interview on MSNBC?

WATCH: Andrew McCabe changes his story on Rod Rosenstein ‘counting votes’ during interview on ‘Morning Joe’ https://t.co/H3VTCr2qRQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 20, 2019

Seems like only earlier this month McCabe was frantically explaining to everyone that he really wasn’t involved in what was basically a coup.

Damage control? Andrew McCabe’s spox says ‘certain statements’ have been ‘taken out of context and misrepresented’ https://t.co/vM3thjeKx1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 15, 2019

Does “speaking truth to power” consist of parsing the word “extended” when explaining discussions about removing the president of the United States from office?

‘That’s totally OK?’ Tammy Bruce spots a word in Andrew McCabe spox’s 25th Amendment statement that raises a BIG red flag https://t.co/QMBelLZGdg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 15, 2019

As Rep. Jordan said, his definition of “truth to power” is odd.

RELATED: