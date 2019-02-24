Rep. Jim Jordan has a few reminders for former FBI director Andrew McCabe, who says he is on a book tour “speaking truth to power.”

McCabe was on ABC talking about “bizarre and untrue” things President Trump has spoken about him before exalting himself as the one “speaking truth to power.”

Trending

What about that time just last week when McCabe had to change his story about Rod Rosenstein during an interview on MSNBC?

Seems like only earlier this month McCabe was frantically explaining to everyone that he really wasn’t involved in what was basically a coup.

Does “speaking truth to power” consist of parsing the word “extended” when explaining discussions about removing the president of the United States from office?

As Rep. Jordan said, his definition of “truth to power” is odd.

RELATED:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABCAndrew McCabeGeorge StephanopoulosJim JordanPresident Donald Trump