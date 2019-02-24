Jeh Johnson, who was the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, disagrees with Democrats who say there should be less fencing along the border between the United States and Mexico.

Jeh Johnson responds to Democrats who want to see border fencing come down in certain areas: "I am not in favor of seeing LESS fencing than there is now," says he's in favor of smarter border security #MTP — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 24, 2019

Notably, former Texas Congressman and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said he would tear the existing wall down.

Beto O'Rourke: "Absolutely, I'd take the wall down" https://t.co/K0vmr2Rj8c — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) February 15, 2019

And as we know, Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes a wall is an “immorality.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown from Ohio also made it known that he agreed with Beto.

Sen. Sherrod Brown doesn’t disagree with Beto’s call to tear down El Paso border wallhttps://t.co/1xZDVXPohf pic.twitter.com/msIiUex9eG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2019

A Democratic presidential candidate can’t even agree with a former Obama administration official.

Welcome to (almost) 2020.