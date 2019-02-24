Jeh Johnson, who was the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration, disagrees with Democrats who say there should be less fencing along the border between the United States and Mexico.

Notably, former Texas Congressman and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said he would tear the existing wall down.

And as we know, Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes a wall is an “immorality.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown from Ohio also made it known that he agreed with Beto.

A Democratic presidential candidate can’t even agree with a former Obama administration official.

Welcome to (almost) 2020.

