House Oversight Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) was asked on CNN whether he would accept the findings and report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller when it is released regarding the alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Schiff said words but didn’t answer the question.

On CNN, Schiff is asked if he will accept Mueller findings if Mueller does not allege collusion. Schiff did not answer. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 17, 2019

Here is the text of his response.

House Intel chief Adam Schiff's two-part response when CNN asked if he will accept Mueller findings if Mueller does not allege collusion. One: We'll have to do our own investigation. Two: Mueller, bless his heart, he tried his best. pic.twitter.com/3qsrMc2VF2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 17, 2019

A very long and convoluted answer to a simple question.

Translation: we will use Mueller as long as politically useful & disregard the rest. https://t.co/P4bnnN8HkA — Rod Honecker (@RodHonecker) February 17, 2019

Just in case you had any doubts about Schiff and his intentions. https://t.co/oHlIiWnzpe — David Morones (@DavidMorones82) February 17, 2019

It’s not as if Schiff and House Democrats have predetermined the outcome or anything.

‘Evidence in plain sight’ of Trump collusion with Russia, Schiff says https://t.co/NSFere4W0k — POLITICO (@politico) February 17, 2019

Democrats were singing Mueller’s praises when he was appointed as Special Counsel, basically saying there was no person on earth with the amount of investigative integrity that Bob Mueller possesses.

What has changed?