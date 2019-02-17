House Oversight Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) was asked on CNN whether he would accept the findings and report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller when it is released regarding the alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Schiff said words but didn’t answer the question.

Here is the text of his response.

Trending

A very long and convoluted answer to a simple question.

It’s not as if Schiff and House Democrats have predetermined the outcome or anything.

Democrats were singing Mueller’s praises when he was appointed as Special Counsel, basically saying there was no person on earth with the amount of investigative integrity that Bob Mueller possesses.

What has changed?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffHouse Oversight CommitteeRobert MuellerRussiaspecial counsel