If you missed Sen. Ted Cruz’s suggestion, he says the federal government should pay for a border wall between the U.S. in Mexico with the assets that will be seized from El Chapo Guzman, who was convicted Tuesday of running an illegal drug smuggling operation.

Sen. Ted Cruz wants to build the wall and he’s going to make El Chapo pay for it https://t.co/BUPhwFnKWS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 13, 2019

El Chapo’s lawyer didn’t take too kindly to the suggestion.

An attorney for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has a message for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: The recently convicted drug kingpin is not paying for the wall. https://t.co/LJdmEY37u4 pic.twitter.com/0DiVbsSZ2k — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2019

So, Cruz decided to help him out of his confusion.

El Chapo’s lawyer seems confused. Nobody is asking for voluntary contributions. After El Chapo’s 10 convictions, DOJ will begin criminal forfeiture proceedings to seize every penny of El Chapo’s $14 Bn illicit fortune. My legislation would, in turn, use those $ to build the wall. https://t.co/pAh7l4pnP9 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2019

Boom!

This Ted Cruz, and only this Ted Cruz, is my favorite Ted Cruz. https://t.co/v3yIjt2Xay — 𝕄att 𝕁oseph 𝕄isetich (@SPMJM) February 17, 2019

Whether you like him or not, Cruz does tend to come up with some creative ideas.

Of course, it makes way too much sense to actually happen.