If you missed Sen. Ted Cruz’s suggestion, he says the federal government should pay for a border wall between the U.S. in Mexico with the assets that will be seized from El Chapo Guzman, who was convicted Tuesday of running an illegal drug smuggling operation.

El Chapo’s lawyer didn’t take too kindly to the suggestion.



So, Cruz decided to help him out of his confusion.

Boom!

Whether you like him or not, Cruz does tend to come up with some creative ideas.

Of course, it makes way too much sense to actually happen.

