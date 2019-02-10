Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning to talk about the chaos currently reigning in his state.

He renewed his call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign.

Dem Rep. Don Beyer also tells CBS he's sticking by his call for Northam to resign — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 10, 2019

But when pressed by host Margaret Brennan about why he would not be as harsh on the attorney general, a Democrat who also admitted to wearing blackface, Beyer basically admits that it’s about politics.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) admits Virginia Democrats are going easier on AG Mark Herring because he would be replaced by a Republican: "We would move from a progressive, very strong AG to someone, who is not just a Republican, but someone who is on the arch-conservative end of it" pic.twitter.com/esca4k4SVT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 10, 2019

If Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring resigns, presumably following resignations by Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the Speaker of the House of Delegates, Kirk Cox, would take over.

He is a Republican.

