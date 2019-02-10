Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning to talk about the chaos currently reigning in his state.

He renewed his call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign.

But when pressed by host Margaret Brennan about why he would not be as harsh on the attorney general, a Democrat who also admitted to wearing blackface, Beyer basically admits that it’s about politics.

Trending

If Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring resigns, presumably following resignations by Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the Speaker of the House of Delegates, Kirk Cox, would take over.

He is a Republican.

Surprised by the fact that they would deflect and deny? No.

Surprised that they would admit on network TV that it’s pure politics? A little.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBSDon BeyerFace the NationJustin FairfaxKirk CoxMargaret BrennanMark HerringRalph NorthamVirginia