One particular accomplishment brought nearly everyone in the House chamber to their feet during President Trump’s State of the Union address.

This comes after the Democratic contingent of women wearing white sat idly while he touted the record unemployment numbers for millions of Americans.

Even so, in this environment and given the things that his opposition in the House has said about him, getting a standing ovation from just about everyone is a pretty big accomplishment.

Yet the proposed policies of those women standing and applauding are in direct contradiction to the ones that have enabled the economic success they are celebrating.

