One particular accomplishment brought nearly everyone in the House chamber to their feet during President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Trump gets a standing ovation when he says that "no one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women." "You weren't supposed to do that," he says with a smile to the standing Democrats.#SOTU live blog: https://t.co/EUt1hVoCKJ pic.twitter.com/t64tXZ38Hx — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 6, 2019

Women of Congress, many wearing suffragette white, stand and applaud as Pres mentions more women now serving in Congress than ever before. Ivanka and Lara Trump and Jared Kushner, join in the ovation. pic.twitter.com/vEfjxki940 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2019

This comes after the Democratic contingent of women wearing white sat idly while he touted the record unemployment numbers for millions of Americans.

Why are the Democrats wearing white so unhappy about record unemployment? https://t.co/Dq9qiLkNkV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 6, 2019

Oh, So the Democrat women weren't going to applaud or stand for the employment news regarding women, until they made it about themselves. Got it. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) February 6, 2019

Even so, in this environment and given the things that his opposition in the House has said about him, getting a standing ovation from just about everyone is a pretty big accomplishment.

Trump got his moment right there with the white coats standing-O, and he knows it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2019

Well, he brought the women to their feet again. That is off script. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) February 6, 2019

Yet the proposed policies of those women standing and applauding are in direct contradiction to the ones that have enabled the economic success they are celebrating.

