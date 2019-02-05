As the 2019 State of the Union is delivered by President Trump, people are noticing his tie.

Can someone please chant "FIX YOUR TIE!" to the tune of "BUILD THE WALL" for me please? #SOTU — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) February 6, 2019

His tie is leaning to his left.

But the tie is leaning to the right from the perspective of the American people and Congress.

President Trump’s tie leaning right of center -> pic.twitter.com/uH0hOOykDt — Elyse PG (@elysepg) February 6, 2019

His tie is trying to hide — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 6, 2019

Someone really do fix Trump’s tie. please. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 6, 2019

The word "tie" is about to be trending on Twitter — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 6, 2019

The real question is who gets to be the one to tell him later.

How has Pence not told Trump to fix his tie? — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) February 6, 2019

We’ll see if a major tie adjustment takes place during the speech.