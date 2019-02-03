New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned about the well-being of individuals being held at Brooklyn Federal Prison due to the extreme weather conditions.

He’s concerned because they’re human beings.

However, Gov. Cuomo is not concerned about the lives of babies who are about to be or are in the process of being born.

He’s totally fine with death for them.

Trending

In fact, he’ll light up the World Trade Center in pink to celebrate it.

And he’s the same governor who said the death penalty has no place in society today.

Tell us more about “human beings.”

RELATED:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAndrew CuomoNew Yorkprison