New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned about the well-being of individuals being held at Brooklyn Federal Prison due to the extreme weather conditions.

He’s concerned because they’re human beings.

Prisoners are human beings. Let's treat them that way. I'm calling on the @TheJusticeDept to immediately investigate the circumstances at the #MDC in Brooklyn. New York stands ready to provide any support necessary to keep the heat, hot water and electricity running. pic.twitter.com/aoRWrG7X5p — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 3, 2019

However, Gov. Cuomo is not concerned about the lives of babies who are about to be or are in the process of being born.

He’s totally fine with death for them.

In fact, he’ll light up the World Trade Center in pink to celebrate it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ORDERED the WTC lit up in pink to celebrate the legalization of late-term abortions https://t.co/G9h532Mhpi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 23, 2019

And he’s the same governor who said the death penalty has no place in society today.

The death penalty is morally indefensible and has no place in the 21st century. Today, in solidarity with @pontifex and in honor of my father, I will be advancing legislation to remove the death penalty from State law once and for all. https://t.co/BxFvym4YTB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 2, 2018

Tell us more about “human beings.”

Born and unborn children are human beings. Let's treat them that way. https://t.co/FpikKIN9gB — Mary Wisner Miller 🌟 🌟 🌟 (@ThriftMoments) February 3, 2019

Infants are human beings too. — Dean Smith (@usNavyguy) February 3, 2019

