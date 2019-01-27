The government has been reopened.

The shutdown is no longer in effect.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer wants to know if Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reinvited President Trump to the House chamber to deliver his State of the Union address after uninviting him earlier this month.

Well, Madame Speaker?

Here’s the latest.

It could be that Pelosi is planning to deliver the address herself.

No, seriously, she does.

The shutdown has ended.

Where is the reinvite?

