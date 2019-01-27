The government has been reopened.

The shutdown is no longer in effect.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer wants to know if Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reinvited President Trump to the House chamber to deliver his State of the Union address after uninviting him earlier this month.

It’s day two of the government being open. Has Speaker Pelosi invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union yet? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 27, 2019

Well, Madame Speaker?

Here’s the latest.

New: Pelosi aide confirms SOTU will not take place this Tuesday. No information about when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might invite President Trump to deliver the address, CNN reporting. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 27, 2019

It could be that Pelosi is planning to deliver the address herself.

She’s too busy basking in her glory if thinking she won the presidency. https://t.co/AirQjjFuhE — CA Lemon #MAGA #KAG (@CarolAnnLemon1) January 27, 2019

No, seriously, she does.

Tonight, we are sending legislation to the President’s desk that will re-open our government for America’s families & small businesses, as well as ensure federal workers finally receive the pay they deserve. #EndTheShutdown pic.twitter.com/nkVLTF3jF5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

The shutdown has ended.

Where is the reinvite?

RELATED:

Donald Trump responds to Nancy Pelosi on the State of the Union