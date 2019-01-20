Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who is now chairman of the House’s Homeland Security Committee, says his party is not ruling out supporting barriers.

This runs in stark contrast to the kind of language Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been using about a wall.

This illustrates what seems to be a growing divide in the Democratic Party when it comes to whether they will support a physical barrier or even a wall.

“A wall is an immorality” (Pelosi) is miles away from “I don’t think Democrats are opposed to any physical barriers” (Thompson).

