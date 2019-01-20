Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who is now chairman of the House’s Homeland Security Committee, says his party is not ruling out supporting barriers.

Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, says that Democrats have historically supported border barriers and are not ruling out supporting border barriers pic.twitter.com/8VAnnLnWHp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 20, 2019

This runs in stark contrast to the kind of language Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been using about a wall.

Nancy Pelosi: "The fact is, a wall is an immorality. It's not who we are as a nation." https://t.co/l6dDLDRRf0 pic.twitter.com/tq3DDjG0Gp — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2019

This illustrates what seems to be a growing divide in the Democratic Party when it comes to whether they will support a physical barrier or even a wall.

“A wall is an immorality” (Pelosi) is miles away from “I don’t think Democrats are opposed to any physical barriers” (Thompson).