In the wake of his reprehensible comments excusing and defending white supremacy and white nationalism, Iowa Rep. Steve King has been stripped of all committee assignments in the House of Representatives.

King was part of the House committees on Agriculture, Small Business, and the Judiciary.

Statement from McCarthy.

As for King, he released a response statement accusing McCarthy of making a “political decision.”

Perhaps he was unaware that Mitch McConnel also dropped the hammer on him today.

Regardless of what King wants to believe, he is no longer going to be part of any committee.

