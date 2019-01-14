In the wake of his reprehensible comments excusing and defending white supremacy and white nationalism, Iowa Rep. Steve King has been stripped of all committee assignments in the House of Representatives.

House Republican confirms: @SteveKingIA to be stripped of committee assignments, including two big ones, Agriculture and Judiciary. Losing Ag is a killer in 2020 if he insists on running for re-election. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 15, 2019

King was part of the House committees on Agriculture, Small Business, and the Judiciary.

NEW: @GOPLeader to reporters — "We will not be seating Steve King on any committees in the 116th Congress." — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 15, 2019

McCarthy & GOPers strip GOP IA Rep King of committee assignments. "We will not tolerate this type of language in the Republican party..or in the Democratic party as well..I watched what Steve King said and we took action" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 15, 2019

As for King, he released a response statement accusing McCarthy of making a “political decision.”

King stmt on House GOP’s decision: “Leader McCarthy’s decision to remove me from committees is a political decision that ignores the truth… Ultimately, I told him, ‘You have to do what you have to do and I will do what I have to do.’” — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 15, 2019

Perhaps he was unaware that Mitch McConnel also dropped the hammer on him today.

Mitch McConnell drops the hammer on Steve King (and these libs still aren't happy) https://t.co/9NVngA9L5x — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 14, 2019

Regardless of what King wants to believe, he is no longer going to be part of any committee.

