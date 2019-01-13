As the government shutdown continues, Democrats are living it up in Puerto Rico.

If you missed it, Bob Menendez is there and … oh, our eyes.

OUR EYES! Pic of Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach in PR inspires the most hilarious (and troubling) caption contest EVER https://t.co/8LAZXjb2iR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 13, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders ripped into the partying assembly of Democrats.

Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the borderhttps://t.co/zpJypJ2Slq — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 13, 2019

That’s right.

The same ones who have been telling us how the government shutdown is a national embarrassment that must be immediately corrected.

But apparently not until they’re done throwin’ down in Puerto Rico.

Right now 30 Democrats are vacationing on the beach alongside 109 lobbyists while Trump is still in DC trying to broker a deal to build a wall and reopen the government The Democrat party is vacationing on the beach while our amazing President fights like hell to save America — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 13, 2019

But guys, they’re there for “meetings.”

GOPers taking issue w/some Dems being in Puerto Rico on beach & for mtgs as gov’t is shut down. Dems note they are there for mtgs on Puerto Rico after hurricane, et al. But there is criticism of what questionable optics — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 13, 2019

Given all of the shutdown lectures Democrats have been giving out over the past several weeks, this is very unseemly.