As the government shutdown continues, Democrats are living it up in Puerto Rico.

If you missed it, Bob Menendez is there and … oh, our eyes.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders ripped into the partying assembly of Democrats.

That’s right.

The same ones who have been telling us how the government shutdown is a national embarrassment that must be immediately corrected.

But apparently not until they’re done throwin’ down in Puerto Rico.

But guys, they’re there for “meetings.”

Given all of the shutdown lectures Democrats have been giving out over the past several weeks, this is very unseemly.

