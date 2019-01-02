GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the niece of Mitt Romney, had this to say referring to an op-ed her uncle wrote in the Washington Post in which he criticized President Trump for the manner in which he has handled the presidency.

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019

People noticed.

RNC chair slams her uncle, blasts his WaPo op-ed as a "disappointing and unproductive" attack on Trump — https://t.co/LeQCc0pUNP — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 2, 2019

So tired of these young upstart freshmen newbs! Get your feet wet in politics first … Matt, is it? https://t.co/vbreLvN6Wo — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 2, 2019

Hashtag really awkward.

So I'm guessing she's not coming to the swearing-in …. https://t.co/wHhme8pIzL — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) January 2, 2019

Reminder that Ronna McDaniel dropped "Romney" from her Twitter handle when she became RNC chair. https://t.co/aHxUr9URoU — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 2, 2019

Mitt's niece. Family get-togethers are going to be weird this year https://t.co/A6sMojezdH — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) January 2, 2019

To say the least!

Well, Thanksgiving at the Romney house is going to be 🔥 https://t.co/C1csPzGZ4f — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 2, 2019

Welcome to 2019.

RELATED:

‘Ooof’! Frequent Fox News viewer Brian Stelter walks into ratings zinger from Dan Bongino over comments about Mitt Romney