NBC decided to devote an entire hour to what Democrats apparently think is the number one issue on Americans’ minds heading into 2019.

Climate change, of course.

Absolutely CLUELESS: MTP just devoted an ENTIRE HOUR to what Dems apparently think is the top issue for America https://t.co/hYiRh9XkBz pic.twitter.com/ecWtB95j4S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 30, 2018

Aside from the one-sidedness and sheer bias of the hour-long leftist infomercial, the strategy also seems to be very out-of-touch with mainstream Americans (and perhaps even some Democrats).

To validate the extremist nature of what NBC did, here’s Bernie Sanders fawning over it and hailing it as possibly a moment that will change the course of mainstream television.

Congratulations to Chuck Todd and Meet the Press for holding a serious discussion about climate change. Will this be a breakthrough moment for mainstream TV, which rarely discusses this issue? https://t.co/CDZ3xHw8Tj — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 30, 2018

Welcome to the 2019 Democratic Party.