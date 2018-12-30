NBC decided to devote an entire hour to what Democrats apparently think is the number one issue on Americans’ minds heading into 2019.

Climate change, of course.

Trending

Aside from the one-sidedness and sheer bias of the hour-long leftist infomercial, the strategy also seems to be very out-of-touch with mainstream Americans (and perhaps even some Democrats).

To validate the extremist nature of what NBC did, here’s Bernie Sanders fawning over it and hailing it as possibly a moment that will change the course of mainstream television.

Welcome to the 2019 Democratic Party.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie Sanderschuck toddMeet the Pressnbc