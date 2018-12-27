President Trump retweeted and endorsed this sentiment from then President Obama’s 2011 State of the Union address.

I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration. #SOTU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2011

To which Trump agrees totally.

Obama as a senator and as president talked a ton about border security and even about a fence on the southern border.

But now that Trump is president and actually trying to DO something about the border, the party of Obama (who as president, added more than $8.5 trillion to the national debt) can’t find a way to allow $5.7 billion to be allocated for a wall.